Court awards life term to convict in murder case

LARKANA - An additional district and Sessions Judge Lar­kana Rashid Ali Dayo on Saturday awarded life sentence to a man for killing a person over a minor dispute in Rahmatpur police station. The court awarded imprisonment to convict Noor Muhammad Magsi and imposed fine of Rs1 mil­lion, and in case of default in payment of fine, he will suffer further 6 months. The murder case of Mohammad Raza S/o Shehzad Jatoi, who was killed over a minor dispute on stand­ing of a motorcycle during the year on June 27, 2020, in Rahmatpur police station of the Lar­kana city, was heard in the court of the addi­tional district & Sessions Judge, Larkana Rashid Ali Dayo Rehmatpur Police Station of Larkana city have registered the case against the Noor Muhammad Magsi and other unidentified per­son lodged FIR No. 72/2020 Under sections 302, 502, 337-H2, 34PPC by the deceased fa­ther Shehzad Jatoi, resident of Shahoo Buraho muhallah of Cattle Colony, Larkana city and arrested one accused Noor Muhammad Magsi and two unknown accused was challaned in the Court of Model Criminal Trial Court & First Additional District & Sessions Judge, Larkana. After the verdict the convict Noor Muhammad Magsi shifted to Central Jail Larkana.