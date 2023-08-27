Dengue surveillance underway in Lahore

LAHORE - The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which sur­veillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. Lahore Deputy Commis­sioner Rafia Haider on Saturday visited Bilal Ganj area, where she inspected anti-dengue arrange­ments and instructed house owners about dengue prevention. She inspected houses, emp­ty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed dengue larva elimination. She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area. Similarly, Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Adnan Rasheed visited Union Council-10 Ravi Zone to in­spect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commer­cial buildings. He also reviewed dengue surveillance and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. He directed the dengue teams deput­ed in the area to gear up fumiga­tion. Assistant Commissioner City Wasiq Abbas Haral visited Shah­dara to inspect anti dengue ar­rangements and directed to speed up the fumigation process. He also sealed an ice factory in the area over presence of dengue larva. Meanwhile, Assistant Commis­sioner Raiwind inspected den­gue surveillance in UC-122 Bah­ria Town and ordered to speed up dengue larva elimination and monitoring. Nine dengue patients were reported in the provincial capital dur­ing the last 24 hours while larva were found in 1,012 points. Mean­while, Thirteen positive dengue cases were re­ported in the city dur­ing the last 24 hours. According to a handout, issued by Lahore Com­missioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, 12 probable and 64 suspected dengue cases were also reported. After finding larvae in Lahore, dengue spray was con­ducted in 10,036 houses and plac­es. The number of dengue positive cases in Lahore is 315. When the positive cases came out, dengue case response was conducted in 841 houses. In the last 24 hours, 41,591 indoor checks resulted in 1,016 larvae detections.