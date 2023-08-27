Dilemmas of PCB

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of many Pakistanis, often arousing tremendous excitement and enthusiasm. The sport has deep cultural significance and a rich history in the country, contributing to the high level of passion and engagement among the Pakistani people. The performances of the national cricket team, as well as the popularity of domestic and international cricket tournaments, further amplify the excitement and interest in the sport.
Currently, there are two major tournaments approaching this year, fueling excitement among fans around the world. Pakistan’s cricket team, positioned 2nd in the ODI format and 4th in T20, holds significant importance in these tournaments. However, recently, Pakistan Cricket has been grappling with two dilemmas: the rotation policy and workload management for bowlers.
Workload management remains a critical issue. Some bowlers have been playing consistently since the PSL and are now participating in the Vitality Blast. They have played in test series and the LPL in Sri Lanka, and now they have a bilateral series with Afghanistan, subjecting them to high temperatures and minimal rest. This is followed by the 50-over Asia Cup and World Cup and an important test series at the end of the year. Managing the players’ workload before these significant tournaments is crucial to ensuring their peak performance and minimising the risk of injuries. This involves monitoring their physical fitness and mental well-being and scheduling rest periods.
Implementing proper training, recovery, and nutrition plans can help balance their preparation without overburdening them. It’s also important to have open communication with players to address any concerns and make adjustments as needed.
While Pakistan’s team is in its best form and our hopes are high, the risk of player injuries looms large before two major tournaments. We can’t afford this setback at the moment. We need every player in their best form to replicate our 1992 success. Let’s hope for a great run and memorable moments for the team in the upcoming matches!
UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,
Karachi.