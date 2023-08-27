Dilemmas of PCB

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of many Pakistanis, often arousing tremendous excite­ment and enthusiasm. The sport has deep cultural significance and a rich history in the country, con­tributing to the high level of pas­sion and engagement among the Pakistani people. The performanc­es of the national cricket team, as well as the popularity of domestic and international cricket tourna­ments, further amplify the excite­ment and interest in the sport.

Currently, there are two ma­jor tournaments approaching this year, fueling excitement among fans around the world. Pakistan’s cricket team, positioned 2nd in the ODI format and 4th in T20, holds significant importance in these tournaments. However, recently, Pakistan Cricket has been grap­pling with two dilemmas: the rota­tion policy and workload manage­ment for bowlers.

Workload management remains a critical issue. Some bowlers have been playing consistently since the PSL and are now participating in the Vitality Blast. They have played in test series and the LPL in Sri Lan­ka, and now they have a bilater­al series with Afghanistan, subject­ing them to high temperatures and minimal rest. This is followed by the 50-over Asia Cup and World Cup and an important test series at the end of the year. Managing the play­ers’ workload before these signifi­cant tournaments is crucial to en­suring their peak performance and minimising the risk of injuries. This involves monitoring their physical fitness and mental well-being and scheduling rest periods.

Implementing proper training, recovery, and nutrition plans can help balance their preparation without overburdening them. It’s also important to have open com­munication with players to ad­dress any concerns and make ad­justments as needed.

While Pakistan’s team is in its best form and our hopes are high, the risk of player injuries looms large before two major tourna­ments. We can’t afford this set­back at the moment. We need ev­ery player in their best form to replicate our 1992 success. Let’s hope for a great run and memo­rable moments for the team in the upcoming matches!

