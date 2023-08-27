ECP responsible to hold free, fair elections: Sherpao

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao stated on Saturday that the responsibility for ensuring a free and fair election lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Harichand, Charsadda, he emphasized that the delimitation process should be conducted meticulously to guarantee a fair election. He recalled the issues that arose during the delimitation process after the 2017 census and called for efforts to prevent similar problems in the future. Sherpao added, “The ECP must now create an enabling environment for conducting free and fair elections to prevent any post-election objections.”

Aftab Sherpao also highlighted the burden of inflated electricity bills, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region that generates cheap and surplus hydel electricity. He called on the caretaker government to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation, stating that the rising prices of daily necessities have eroded the purchasing power of the common citizens. He pointed out that the increasing US dollar rate, unprecedented hikes in petroleum product prices, and electricity and gas tariffs have made life difficult not only for those with lower incomes but also for white-collar workers. He remarked, “The public is also enduring prolonged power cuts during the hot and humid summer days.”

Expressing concern over the poor law and order situation in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aftab Sherpao urged the government to take corrective measures promptly to avoid a potential crisis. He called on the federal government to fulfil Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s constitutional rights, pledging that the QWP would spare no effort in serving the Pakhtuns and helping them obtain their rightful entitlements.

Commenting on the Battagram chairlift incident, he pointed out that it highlights the underdevelopment and lack of basic road infrastructure in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.