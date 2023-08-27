Sunday, August 27, 2023
FDA to take strict action against illegal use of properties for commercial purposes

August 27, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Develop­ment Authority (FDA) Abid Hussain Bhatti said that strict action would be taken against commercial use of properties without proper approval and competition of code require­ments. Presiding over a meet­ing of “Grievances Committee” at FDA Complex here on Satur­day, he said that use of residen­tial properties for commercial purposed was prohibited un­der law but some elements vio­lated it and started commercial use of their properties without completing code requirements and getting prior permission from the department. 

Therefore, FDA officers should take strict action against these elements who were involved in using their properties for commercial purposes without permission and without completing legal requirements, he added. 

He said that a number of roads had been declared com­mercial but many roads still could not be used for commer­cial purposes. “FDA officials should visit these roads and take action against those who are involved in constructing commercial buildings without permission,” he added. He di­rected the field inspectors to conduct challans of violators and submit their challans in the court of special magistrate for further action. 

The meeting also decided to visit sites for verifying com­mercialization matters of 6 properities situated at Sir Syed Town and other parts as their owners had submitted applications for approval of their commercial use.

