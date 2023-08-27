Sunday, August 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIA recovers huge quantity of foreign currency

Agencies
August 27, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   On Saturday, the FIA Commercial Banking Circle in Peshawar arrested three suspects involved in illegal money exchange (hundi) and seized a substantial amount of foreign currency. Under the directive of Deputy Director Afzal Niazi, the accused Izzatullah was apprehended at Torkham with 51,000 Qatari Riyals and 49,000 Saudi Riyals. This arrest was the result of effective coordination between the FIA Commercial Banking Circle in Peshawar and FIA Immigration in Torkham.

In a separate operation, Muhammad Mujahid was arrested in the Nishtarabad area, carrying 2,800 US dollars, 1,600 New Zealand Dollars, and 27,000 Pakistani Rupees. In a third operation, Shafiullah was arrested in Gambit, District Dir, with 368,000 Pakistani Rupees. The accused were unable to provide a valid reason for possessing the recovered currency. Additionally, several receipts related to hundi transactions were also discovered

Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1693120756.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023