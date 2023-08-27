FIA recovers huge quantity of foreign currency

PESHAWAR - On Saturday, the FIA Commercial Banking Circle in Peshawar arrested three suspects involved in illegal money exchange (hundi) and seized a substantial amount of foreign currency. Under the directive of Deputy Director Afzal Niazi, the accused Izzatullah was apprehended at Torkham with 51,000 Qatari Riyals and 49,000 Saudi Riyals. This arrest was the result of effective coordination between the FIA Commercial Banking Circle in Peshawar and FIA Immigration in Torkham.

In a separate operation, Muhammad Mujahid was arrested in the Nishtarabad area, carrying 2,800 US dollars, 1,600 New Zealand Dollars, and 27,000 Pakistani Rupees. In a third operation, Shafiullah was arrested in Gambit, District Dir, with 368,000 Pakistani Rupees. The accused were unable to provide a valid reason for possessing the recovered currency. Additionally, several receipts related to hundi transactions were also discovered