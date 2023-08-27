Free and fair polls not possible without fresh delimitation, says MQM-P

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday threw its weight behind delay in polls after the party’s coordination committee said that free and fair polls are not possible without fresh delimitation. The meeting headed by party’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and attended by Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and other party leaders at Pakistan House reviewed the overall political situation in the country. The party decided to back fresh delimitations before the general elections, saying free and fair polls are only possible following new delimitation. “The MQM-P will adopt every legal and constitutional path to ensure delimitations ahead of the polls.”