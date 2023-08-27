Free and fair polls not possible without fresh delimitation, says MQM-P

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday threw its weight behind delay in polls after the party’s coordination committee said that free and fair polls are not possi­ble without fresh delimita­tion. The meeting headed by party’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and at­tended by Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and other party leaders at Pakistan House reviewed the over­all political situation in the country. The party decided to back fresh delimitations before the general elec­tions, saying free and fair polls are only possible fol­lowing new delimitation. “The MQM-P will adopt ev­ery legal and constitutional path to ensure delimita­tions ahead of the polls.”