Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

SUKKUR - District Council Sukkur has launched a free Wi-Fi service in Rohri. The free Wi-Fi pilot project was inaugurated by the Chairman of District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Haider Shah here on Saturday. Speaking the occasion, he said that the internet service will help the students of Sindh, particularly in terms of providing them with quality education. The newly launched internet service offers a speed of up to 3 Mbps, accommodating thousands of users at the same time, he said and added that if this pilot project succeeds, both Sukkur and Rohri will be given free Wi-Fi coverage.