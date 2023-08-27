Sunday, August 27, 2023
IGP gives cash awards to 40 instructors

Staff Reporter
August 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   In­spector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave away cash awards and certifi­cates of appreciation to 40 in­structors at a ceremony, held at the Central Police Office, here on Saturday. The instruc­tors and police officers from Police Training College Chung Lahore, Training College Sihala Rawalpindi, Police Training School Farooqabad and Mul­tan participated in the event. Addressing the instructors, the IGP said the training cur­riculum of the police force had been upgraded according to modern requirements, similar­ly the training steps and perfor­mance evaluation mechanisms of the force had also been digital­ised. Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, DIG Headquar­ters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah participated in the event.

