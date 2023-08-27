In Retrospect

Facing immense pressure from major political parties, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a statement notifying the country that work on delimiting the constituencies and updating electoral rolls is continuing side by side. It would seem as though the process is being expedited to ensure that the December deadline is met, so that general polls are not delayed further. With this, there is some hope that elections will be held in February next year–well beyond the 90-day constitutional deadline.

The moment the government announced that the new census would come into play for the upcoming elections, there were fears that polls would be delayed indefinitely. While many called it a tactic, political entities were also aware of the fact that the procedure that followed was lengthy and arduous as well. In light of this, ECP’s announcement should inspire some relief as, at least on the face of it, it seems as though the body is directing all efforts towards meeting its December deadline.

Meanwhile, the PPP has voiced its concerns about a potential indefinite delay and alluded towards taking legal action should the polls be delayed beyond 90 days. Here is where it gets particularly confusing. Ever since the unofficial results of the digital census were announced, the PPP claimed that it did not represent the population of Sindh fairly. Fast-forward to the Council of Common Interest’s meeting on approving the census results, the chief minister stayed mum. In fact, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira congratulated the whole nation after the results were approved. Its glaring silence, followed by tacit approval at the meeting raised questions then, and will do so now.

Surely there must have been some resistance shown then. This is not to say that there should be no pressure exerted onto the ECP to adhere to the constitution which it so vagrantly defies—evidenced by the delays in assembly elections for Punjab and KP—but there is an argument to be made that threatening legal action now might reflect an inconsistent stance. But outside of all this, the electoral debate is evidence of the previous governments’ lack of political will and focus to settle the issue, conduct the census properly or address the many issues voiced. What now persists is a tiring and repetitive argument upon a phenomenon—delayed elections—that we, as a country, have seen far too many times. If anything, the lesson to learn is to be more proactive and devise a policy structure that remains consistent and is mindful of what kind of future we want to envision for Pakistan.