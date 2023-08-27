Islam guarantees protection of minorities rights, says Maulana Asad

LAHORE - Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mau­lana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on Saturday welcomed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Badshahi Mosque and shed light on its historical significance and architectur­al beauty. Maulana Azad who is also the Khateeb and Imam of Badshahi Mosque, extended warm greetings and focused on matters of mutual inter­est. The recent tragic incident in Jaranwala was also discussed during the meeting. Maulana Azad highlighted the role of religious leaders and schol­ars of various faiths in the context of the Jaran­wala incident. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of minorities and assured that Islam guarantees the protection of minority rights. He reiterated that the responsibility of im­posing penalties lies with the state, and Pakistan as a nation upholds this principle.