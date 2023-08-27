Jackson wins 200m gold in world’s second-best time ever

BUDAPEST -Jamaica’s peerless Shericka Jackson delivered a command performance to retain her world 200 metres title in 21.41 seconds on Friday – the sec­ond-fastest time ever run.

Jackson, second in the 100m final, ran a brilliant bend, was two metres clear coming into the home straight and tore to the finish to win by a street. She crossed the line with a totally expressionless face as if she expected nothing else. Jackson’s time beat her previous best of 21.45 - the championship record she set winning in Eugene last year. It also edged her closer to the late Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 world record from the 1988 Olympics.

Gabby Thomas, who came to Buda­pest as the fastest in the world this year with the 21.60 that won the American trials, ran an excellent race to take silver in 21.81, but was not in the same picture as the champion. Fellow American Sha’Carri Richardson claimed bronze with a person­al best 21.92 running in the same lane nine from where she won gold in the 100m on Monday. “I feel like I am a living testimony that you can create something if you re­ally want it and never give up,” said Jackson. “Yesterday I ran the curve a little bit conservative. I think I did pretty good tonight - 21.41 is a time I cannot complain about.

“Even if I was pretty close to the world record it was not the thing on my mind when I ran. I will continue to work and I hope I can maintain at least this level and we will see if the world record will come. “I wrote a time on my bib and it was a fast time - 21.2-something. Then I wrote beside it 21.40 for tonight and I got close to that. As for the world record - I’m close, I’m close, I’m getting there.”

Griffith-Joyner’s mark set when testing was in its infancy is widely considered to have been fuelled by performance-enhancing drugs but Jackson refused to accept it was tainted. When asked if she consid­ered herself the “real” record holder, she said: “I won’t question a world record. If a person hasn’t failed a test it is the world record. I am the cham­pionship record holder. I am not the world record holder.”