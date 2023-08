ISLAMABAD - The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders (APHC) have said that those who raised their voice for their right to self-determination and peace in Indian ille­gally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were be­ing put in jails. According to Kashmir media service, the APHC leaders includ­ing Saleem Zargar, Advo­cate Arshad Iqbal, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Mir Shahid Saleem and Mau­lana Musaib Nadvi in their joint statements said.