KP CM’s advisors, special assistants get portfolios

PESHAWAR - The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Muhammad Azam Khan, has assigned various portfolios to the newly appointed Advisors and Special Assistants.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, Dr Riaz Anwar has been appointed as an Advisor for Health, Labor, and Population Welfare, while Sarfaraz Ali Shah has been appointed as an Advisor for C&W, Planning and Development, and Public Health. Zafarullah Khan, the only Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, has been assigned to the Irrigation and Housing department.