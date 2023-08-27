Sunday, August 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM’s advisors, special assistants get portfolios

APP
August 27, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Muhammad Azam Khan, has assigned various portfolios to the newly appointed Advisors and Special Assistants.

According to the notification issued here on Saturday, Dr Riaz Anwar has been appointed as an Advisor for Health, Labor, and Population Welfare, while Sarfaraz Ali Shah has been appointed as an Advisor for C&W, Planning and Development, and Public Health. Zafarullah Khan, the only Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, has been assigned to the Irrigation and Housing department.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1693120756.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023