LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christian community

LAHORE - The La­hore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a conference on interfaith har­mony in which all participants strongly condemned the Jaran­wala incident and demanded for a strategy to avoid such in­cidents. Held at Lahore Cham­ber on Saturday, the confer­ence was presided over by LCCI President Kashif Anwar while Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kam­ran, Kul MasaliK Ulema Board’s Chairman Maulana Muham­mad Asim Makhdoom, Catholic Bishop Lahore Diocese Sebas­tian Francis Shaw, President Christian Businessmen Fellow­ship Pakistan, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Human Rights Saleem Shakir, President Christian Lawyers Association Kashif Naimat and religious scholar Ijaz Azad also spoke on the occasion.