LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christian community

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a conference on interfaith harmony in which all participants strongly condemned the Jaranwala incident and demanded for a strategy to avoid such incidents. Held at Lahore Chamber on Saturday, the conference was presided over by LCCI President Kashif Anwar while Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran, Kul MasaliK Ulema Board’s Chairman Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom, Catholic Bishop Lahore Diocese Sebastian Francis Shaw, President Christian Businessmen Fellowship Pakistan, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Human Rights Saleem Shakir, President Christian Lawyers Association Kashif Naimat and religious scholar Ijaz Azad also spoke on the occasion.