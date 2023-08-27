Sunday, August 27, 2023
LCCI holds conference for solidarity with Christian community

Agencies
August 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The La­hore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a conference on interfaith har­mony in which all participants strongly condemned the Jaran­wala incident and demanded for a strategy to avoid such in­cidents. Held at Lahore Cham­ber on Saturday, the confer­ence was presided over by LCCI President Kashif Anwar while Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kam­ran, Kul MasaliK Ulema Board’s Chairman Maulana Muham­mad Asim Makhdoom, Catholic Bishop Lahore Diocese Sebas­tian Francis Shaw, President Christian Businessmen Fellow­ship Pakistan, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Human Rights Saleem Shakir, President Christian Lawyers Association Kashif Naimat and religious scholar Ijaz Azad also spoke on the occasion.

Agencies

