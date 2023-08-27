LG by-polls on 65 vacant seats in KP today

PESHAWAR - Local government by-polls for vacant seats in various categories in 65 vil­lages and neighbourhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place on Sunday. The by-elections are scheduled in 21 districts, includ­ing Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir, and Bajaur.

A total of 256 polling stations have been established for this purpose. Of these, 159 polling stations are cate­gorized as extremely sensitive, while 84 are considered sensitive polling stations. Voting will commence at 8:00 AM and continue until 5:00 PM without interruption. Senior police officials have confirmed the deploy­ment of security forces at polling sta­tions to maintain law and order, en­suring a peaceful voting experience.

RIAZ KHAN adds from Mardan: A by-election for local government seats will be held today (Sunday) on various vacant seats in different neighbourhood and village councils in the Mardan district.

The District Election Commission has completed preparations for the by-election. In 9 village councils, 26 candidates, including two women, are contesting for 10 vacant seats, while 6 candidates are competing for two general seats. There will be a one-to-one contest for the women’s seat, and twelve candidates are vying for five Youth seats. The most antici­pated contest is between Awami Na­tional Party (ANP) candidate Shabir Ahmed Raza, PTI candidate Muham­mad Zeeshan, and independent can­didate Ahmed Ali in NC Bukit Ganj-1.

Likewise, a strong contest is expected between PML-N candi­date Abbas Khan, JUI-F candidate Mukhtiar Ali, and PTI candidate Ra­him Shah for the general seat in VC Ahmedabad Takhatbhai. A competi­tive race is anticipated between in­dependent candidate Alamgir Khan and JUI-F candidate Adil Zaman for the Youth seat in VC Taja Rustam.