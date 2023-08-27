LWMC continues to take initiatives for welfare of workers

LAHORE-Apart from facilitating the citizens in terms of cleanliness across the city, LWMC has taken many initiatives for the welfare of workers. CEO Babar Sahib Din states on different forums that LWMC workers are their real heroes who sacrifice their Eid and festivals for the citizens. They are performing the most difficult task of lifting the waste of others even in extreme weather conditions. Therefore, their health and safety are our utmost priority and department has taken the initiative to cover the health insurance of LWMC workers and their family. In this regard LWMC has issued more than 8000 health insurance cards to the employees through which they can get their health benefits covered at social security hospitals or dispensaries.

LWMC and National Highway and Motorway Police have also taken a special step for technical training and licensing of drivers of operational vehicles. An MoU has been signed between LWMC and NHMP at LWMC head office. Under this MoU, more than 3 thousand LWMC drivers will be assisted in technical training and licensing. Drivers and other staff will be eligible for International License on completion of technical training. Further, the Education Wing of Motorway Police will provide awareness about road safety and rules.

In addition to this, the department has signed a MoU with Punjab Skills Development Fund to teach the children of LWMC workers modern skills. These vocational training arrangements will help the families of our workers in terms of education and being financially independent. LWMC also ensures the allocation of regular bonus awarding against special duties including Eid, Christmas, Easter, PSL duties etc. Another historic achievement which has been made is the MoU signing between LWMC and Lahore Qalandars for appreciating the efforts of LWMC’s real heroes during PSL matches and to work jointly in raising awareness among masses regarding cleanliness.