LWMC taking special measures to keep Lahore clean: CEO

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company is taking extraordinary measures to ensure proper cleanliness in the provincial capital. According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, for the last two days, special cleanliness operation was underway in Gul­berg Town to make it a model area. An awareness walk was also organised with the support of Liberty and MM Alam Road trade unions. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din said that repairing and painting of more than 100 waste containers had been completed in Gulberg Town. He said that a model project of door to door waste collection from more than 200 houses in Gulberg Town had also been started.