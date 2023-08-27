Sunday, August 27, 2023
May 9 arsonists were not PTI workers, chairman tells JIT

Web Desk
3:37 PM | August 27, 2023
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has dissociated himself from the people involved in the May 9 mayhem.

According to sources, the joint investigation team formed to investigate the May 9 incidents, questioned the PTI chief in six cases in Attock Jail on Friday for half an hour.

The former prime minister told the JIT team, headed by DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar, that he was in detention, he had no telephone, how could he incite violence.

He denied that he had called anyone and asked them to go on rampage.

Sources said that the JIT told the PTI head there were video clips in which protesters could be heard chanting his name. He said that he did not instigate anyone. The people went to the cantonment areas on their own.

He denied that arsonists were PTI workers.

“The attackers are not workers of my party, they are someone else.”

An investigation team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) interrogated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman inside the Attock jail, in a case connection with the ‘missing’ US cipher. Sources said the team was led by a deputy director of the investigation agency and it grilled the former premier for more than one hour. The PTI chief was questioned about the missing of the cipher.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1693120756.jpg

