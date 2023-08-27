Minorities play significant role in country’s development: DIG

HYDERABAD-Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Pir Muhammad Shah said that members of minority communities have significant role in development and progress of the country and ensuring the provision of fundamental human rights and the protection of life, property, honor and dignity of minorities under the constitution of Pakistan was our priority. Speaking at the concluding session of a two-day training program titled “Capacity building training on role and functions of minority facilitation desks,” jointly organized by the Police and the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) at the Police Headquarters Hyderabad on Saturday to enhance the skills and awareness of the participants. The training program was attended by police officers and staff from the Hyderabad Range office, inclu