Mother, son drown in Chitral River

CHITRAL - A mother and son from Kaju Bala, Chitral low­er, drowned in Chitral River when they returning home after working in the fields in the evening. According to detail, the search operation began but the mother and son could not be found, the officials of the Rescue-1122 rescue and driver teams confirmed. “We have tried our hardest to find out both the mother and her son but due to darkness and speedy flow of the river, we could not succeed to find them,” the head of the Res­cue-1122 team told the media persons.