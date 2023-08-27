NAB DG announces Rs 440 million disbursement among housing scam affectees

LAHORE - NAB Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh held the third month­ly open court which attracted a large number of housing sector affectees. Affectees of Omega City Housing, Omega Residencia, Pak-Arab Hous­ing Society, Model Housing Enclave, Fizaiya Housing Scheme, Forman­ites Housing Society, Metro City (Al Raheem Garden), Lahore Garden Housing scheme, Al-Rehman Garden, LDA Avenue-I, Maryam Garden, Elite Town Society and Ali Green Group narrated their ordeals to the NAB DG, who listened to them patiently and issued directives accordingly. Talk­ing to the affectees of the Pak Arab Housing Scheme, the DG cited court orders regarding the settlement of all claimants within six months, however, he said the NAB investiga­tion team was working tirelessly to materialize it. “Initially, NAB Lahore has sold some properties owned by accused persons and recovered a handsome amount, whereas, a hefty amount is soon to be received from the accused,” he added. He informed the affectees of Model Housing En­clave that the NAB had successfully recovered Rs440 million and dis­bursements would start soon. “The NAB has earlier recovered and gave away more than Rs2 billion to affect­ees.” He asked the NAB team to expe­dite work on Metro City (Al-Rahim Garden) so that proceedings might be initiated over the claims. Talking to the affectees of Omega City case, he said that the layout plan/map of the scheme had been approved by departments concerned, however, the affectees were advised to pay remaining amounts and secure pos­session of their plots from society ad­ministration, otherwise, they could recover their amount from the soci­ety. In this regard, the NAB Lahore has already issued instructions to the society administration. Address­ing the participants, he said the NAB was working to function according to the mandate. He said that he was lis­tening to every person appearing in open hearing and proper initiatives were taken to facilitate them. He said that two impersonators had been ar­rested by the NAB Lahore on a com­plaint received in the last month’s open hearing, who were handed over to police for investigations. The NAB Lahore organizes open hearing (Khuli Ketchery) on the last Friday of every month in which the DG listens to every complainant himself and is­sues directives accordingly.