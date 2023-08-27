Pak Army’s rescue, relief efforts continue in areas inundated by flood water

Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts are continuing in low-lying areas, which have been inundated by flood water released in the Sutlej River by India.

In this connection, the troops are also engaged in distribution of free ration; besides, carrying out rescue operation and running free medical camps for the flood affected people in Khairpur Tammay Wali, Hasilpur, and Bahawalnagar.

The Army troops, with the help of the local administration, shifted people to safer places from flood-hit areas of Mailsi, Chishtian, Minchanabad, Vehari, Pakpattan, Hasilpur, Arifwala, and head Sulaimanki.

The Pakistan Army has established a large number of medical camps to provide free medical assistance to protect people from waterborne diseases and epedemics during the flood.