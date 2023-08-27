Sunday, August 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organise medical camp in Matiari district

STAFF REPORT
August 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The doctors of Pakistan Army and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, set up a free medical camp in a Basic Health Unit of Saeedabad taluka of Matiari district on Saturday. An official of LUMHS informed that the doctors at the camp attended around 3,000 patients who were also given free medicines and drinking water bottles. According to him, a majority of the patients reported health issues like diarrhea, fever and skin ailments. The official said quoting the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan that the university frequently set up such camps in different parts of the province especially the areas where the people did not have access to quality healthcare.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023