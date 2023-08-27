Sunday, August 27, 2023
 Pakistan cricket team crowned champions after beating India in IBSA World Games 

Agencies
August 27, 2023
BIRMINGHAM- Pakistan cricket team defeat­ed India by eight wickets in the final of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Pakistan chased down target of 185 runs in the 15th over after a dominat­ing batting display. Badar Mu­nir and Mohammad Salman starred for the winning side with 41 and 48 runs, respec­tively. India also conceded 42 extras in the second innings. The Men in Blue posted 184- 3 in 20 overs after deciding to bat first. Earlier, Pakistan blind cricket team registered their fourth consecutive win after beating England by six wickets in Birmingham on Thursday. Pakistan, once again, played a dominant game and outclassed England both with the ball and bat. The Men in Green chased the target of 104 runs in the 10th over. Skipper Nisar Ali top-scored for the winning side with 35 runs, he was followed by Matiullah who scored 22 runs. In the first innings, Eng­land were all-out after scor­ing 103 runs in 18 overs. LJ Sigg scored 25 runs for his side. Surprisingly, the highest score in the English team’s in­nings was 32 extras. Shahzaib Haider of Pakistan took four wickets while Mohammad Shahzaib grabbed two.

