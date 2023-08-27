Perpetrators of Jaranwala violence not be spared, Masood Khan tells Pakistani Christians

WASHINGTON - A delegation of of Pakistani-Ameri­can Christian leaders Friday met Pa­kistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, in the wake of the Jaranwala incident and was as­sured that the arsonists would be duly punished. “The perpetrators of the horrendous act not only at­tacked a vulnerable community but they also challenged the writ of the state,” the Pakistani envoy told the delegation, which was led by Aaron Bashir, who represented Christian community, Human Rights Organi­zations and political activists.

“We will not allow anyone to tar­nish the name of Islam or create fis­sures among our society,” Masood Khan said. “The entire nation has felt the pain of the victims of Jaran­wala incident and is standing behind Christian brothers, sisters and Chil­dren helping them to get over the trauma of unfortunate incident.”

The Ambassador said that the visit of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, senior Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Minister of the province, Cabinet members and others clearly reflected the sentiments of the nation towards affected families. “The government, political and religious leadership and the civil society as a whole, has un­equivocally condemned the incident.” “Mere condemnation was not enough. The Federal and the provincial gov­ernments are compensating the vic­tims and helping them to rebuild their damaged properties,” he said. Other speakers, while expressing solidarity with the affected people of Jaranwa­la, appreciated the resolve shown by the government in bringing the cul­prits to justice. Underscoring the need for speedy dispensation of justice, they said that bringing to book the culprits would significantly restore confidence of the affected community.