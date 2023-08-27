PFF awaits NOC clearance for participation in SAFF U16 C’ship 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) is presently in anticipation of receiving the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that would enable their participation in the upcoming SAFF U16 Championship, scheduled to be held in Bhutan. The PFF has expedited its request to the federal government, urging a prompt issuance of the NOC. This plea comes after the PFF submitted their NOC application during the initial week of August. The NC responded to certain objections raised by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on August 16. Shoaib Khoso, the Director General of PSB, has communicated that the process of securing the NOC is currently underway. Once granted the green light by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the NOC will be promptly relayed to the PFF.