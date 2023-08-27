PFF awaits NOC clearance for participation in SAFF U16 C’ship 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Commit­tee (NC) is presently in antici­pation of receiving the No Ob­jection Certificate (NOC) that would enable their participa­tion in the upcoming SAFF U16 Championship, sched­uled to be held in Bhutan. The PFF has expedited its request to the federal government, urging a prompt issuance of the NOC. This plea comes af­ter the PFF submitted their NOC application during the initial week of August. The NC responded to certain objec­tions raised by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on August 16. Shoaib Khoso, the Direc­tor General of PSB, has com­municated that the process of securing the NOC is currently underway. Once granted the green light by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordina­tion, the NOC will be promptly relayed to the PFF.