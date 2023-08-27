PM assures resolution of issues of coal mining industry

QUETTA - Care­taker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Saturday assured to re­solve issues of the coal min­ing industry in Balochistan. The PM Kakar was talking to a delegation of coal min­ing companies from Ba­lochistan. The delegation informed the prime minis­ter about the issues faced by the coal mining indus­try. The PM asked the com­panies to ensure the protec­tion of miners working in the coal mines. He said Ba­lochistan was rich in natu­ral resources, adding ben­efits could not be achieved from mining without adopt­ing international standards. Federal ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki, and pro­vincial ministers and offi­cials attended the meeting.