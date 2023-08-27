PM reviews law and order situation

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said that protection and security of the country and na­tion, besides maintain­ing secure environment for the public, were among the top priori­ties of his government.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to re­view the law and order situation in the country, especially in Balochistan province, PM Office Me­dia Wing said in a press release issued here.

The meeting was at­tended by Caretak­er Ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti,Shahid Ashraf Tarrar, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mardan Khan Domki and the senior civil and military officials.

During the meeting, the prime min­ister also stressed upon further im­provement of legislative framework with regard to strengthening of the state response on security mat­ters. He also reiterated that people would be provided with the finan­cial and economic opportunities at the federal and provincial levels, adding for the effective utilisation of resources, the formulation of latest and innovative strategy was indis­pensable. The prime minister also lauded role of the provincial gov­ernment and the law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order situation in the province.

‘RESTORATION OF PINJRA BRIDGE’

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar Saturday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to com­plete the reconstruction of the Pin­jra bridge as soon as possible so that citizens travelling from Quetta to Jacobabad could be facilitated. In a post on his X handle, he said work on the reconstruction of the Pin­jra bridge was continuing at a fast pace. In another positive develop­ment, he said an alternative con­crete bridge was completed from which heavy traffic was passing.

‘JOB OPPORTUNITIES IN BALOCHISTAN’

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday under­lined the need for the creation of jobs and livelihood opportunities in Balochistan through an effective strategy. He directed for keeping a balance in the budget and expendi­tures through a better mechanism in the future and stressed upon proper utilization of resources.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the develop­ment projects in Balochistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The meeting was attend­ed by the caretaker chief minis­ter, ministers and the relevant au­thorities. During the meeting, the prime minister observed that the province had immense potential in minerals mining which could be utilized for the development of the country’s economy.

Mineral resources in the prov­ince could be fully tapped in the presence of effective communica­tion infrastructure in those miner­al-rich areas, he opined. The chief secretary briefed the prime minis­ter on the proposed and ongoing uplift projects in the province.

‘IRRIGATION PROJECTS’

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the pace of prog­ress on the irrigation and water sup­ply projects of Balochistan. During the meeting, he said despite the eco­nomic difficulties of the country, all assistance would be provided for the completion of these projects.

The meeting was briefed on on­going projects of irrigation in Ba­lochistan including the Kachhi Ca­nal, Pat Feeder Canal, Awaran Dam, Gashkor Dam and Winder Dam. The prime minister said Baloch­istan had huge potential for agri­culture but complete advantage was not taken from it. He said is­sues related to the provision of clean drinking water should be re­solved on a priority basis.

He said inter-provincial concerns regarding irrigation would be re­moved so that the country could make progress speedily and the fed­eration could get strong. He direct­ed the relevant authorities to com­plete the projects in the stipulated time. The caretaker federal minis­ters Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mar­dan Domki, and provincial ministers and officials attended the meeting.

CARETAKER GOVT TO FOCUS ON REVENUE GENERATION: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that the interim government would fo­cus more on rationalizing the ex­penditures, generations of reve­nue and development of human resource during its short constitu­tional period. Talking to a delega­tion of students from Howard Uni­versity US, the prime minister said that in Pakistan, about nine per­cent population was contributing towards GDP with their taxes.

How to bring the undocumented economy, people in the tax net and how to invest in the human resourc­es would be broadly focused during the short period of the caretaker government, he added. The prime minister said Pakistan was gifted with the natural resources and was a country of talented people.

He said the government was fo­cusing to produce the high-tech ed­ucated and skilled human resource and cited a couplet of Allama Iqbal in which he had hinted the impor­tance of human resource through individual and collective efforts.

“Pakistani diaspora in the US is a success story itself,” he said, adding the Americans knew the Pakistanis who were contributing in their so­ciety. A delegation of the Harvard University, comprising 38 students from nine different nationalities, is currently on a visit to Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said Pakistan had been the biggest victim of climate disaster which was a global issue. The climate change had become an existential threat, he added.