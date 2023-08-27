Police conduct flag march in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD - The police conducted flag march in Jaranwala while people rejected a strike call given for Saturday here. A police spokesman, Sub-Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad, said that SSP Opera­tions Dr Rizwan supervised the flag march in which troops of all police forces participated. The flag march started from SP Office Jaranwala and the participants paraded on vari­ous roads in the city including Ca­nal Road, Shehroana Bridge, Jhumra Road, AC Office, T-chowk, Cinema Chowk, Nia Bazaar, Fowara Chowk.

DSP Tandlianwala Masoor Nazeer led the Elite Force and Dolphin Force in the flag march which was arranged to create a sense of safety and securi­ty among the public. He said that due to flag march, people of Jaranwala rejected the strike call and continued their routine matters.

Traders and shopkeepers also opened their businesses and dealt their clients as per routine. The flow of vehicular traffic remained as per routine while the educational insti­tutions, banks, and other business centres also kept the routine activi­ties continued. The owners of petrol pumps also continued sale of oil prod­ucts and no untoward incident was re­ported from Jaranwala, he added.