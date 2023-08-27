Police rescue kidnapped doctor, arrest 3 kidnappers

TOBA TEK SINGH - During a successful operation by Pir Mahal police station, three accused of kidnapping for ransom were arrested, the kid­napee was rescued and weap­ons and Rs 6.5 million ransom money were recovered. Ejaz Ahmed, son of Mumtaz Ah­mad, a resident of Block No. 12, Khanewal, had submitted an application with SHO Police Sta­tion Pir Mahal that his son, Dr Asim Ejaz, had been kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown per­sons on May 2, 2023 when he was on his way to Khanewal in his car Suzuki Alto No. 924-AJS.

The SHO brought the incident into the notice of DPO Toba Tek Singh, who ordered for regis­tration of a case. He also consti­tuted a police team under DSP Pir Mahal Malik Zafar Iqbal and SHO Pir Mahal police station to arrest the accused and recover the kidnapped doctor.

The police team employed all modern investigation and tracking methods and succeed­ed in arrested three accused identified as Shahid Amin, son of Muhammad Amin, of Fazal Colony Mian Channu, Sulaiman Muhammad Ali, son of Muham­mad Ali, of Sindhlianwali and Asad, son of Abdul Ghafoor of Shorkot. The police also rescued kidnapped Dr. Asim Ejaz safe­ly and recovered the ransom money, weapons and the vehicle used during the crime from the kidnappers. Police are also con­ducting raids to arrest the re­maining accused including Sana Idris, Muhammad Farooq, son of Muhammad Anwar of Jhang and an unknown accused.