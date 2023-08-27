Sunday, August 27, 2023
Polling for LG by-polls underway in KP

Web Desk
11:01 AM | August 27, 2023
National

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, polling for local government by-polls on vacant seats of different categories in sixty-five village and neighborhood councils is underway.

The by-elections are being held in twenty-one districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir and Bajaur.

A total of two-hundred and fifty-six polling stations have been established for this purpose.

The polling will continue till five in the evening without any break.

