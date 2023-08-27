Protests against heavy electricity bills continue

PESHAWAR - The citizens’ protest against the issuance of heavy electricity bills continues for the second day, with people from the inner city blocking the main circular road. This has caused problems and massive traffic jams on both sides.

The protesters marched from various localities of the inner city, gathering near Gunj Gate on the main Circular Road. They chanted slogans against PESCO and other concerned quarters for sending inflated bills and demanded that the government set up a probe committee to investigate the accuracy of the electricity bills. During the protest, some demonstrators even set their electricity bills on fire.

The protesters voiced their grievances, stating, “It is an injustice on the part of the concerned authorities to send bills of thousands and millions of rupees to even very poor families, which is a gross abuse. Along with the rising cost of electricity, the government has also added unjust taxes to the bills, which have no justification.