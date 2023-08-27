Punjab to launch a programme ‘Dastak’ for delivery services of documents at doorsteps

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi took another step for the fa­cilitation of citizens under which the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will provide documents or NOCs (no objection certificates) to people at their doorsteps. The initiative was tak­en in a meeting of LDA Governing Body chaired by the caretaker CM here on Saturday. The meeting was granted ap­proval to launch a programme ‘Dastak’ for delivery services of documents at the doorstep of applicants. The docu­ments would be provided free of cost at the houses of elderly applicants of more than 75 years of age. To launch the delivery service of documents to the applicants residing in other cities was reviewed during the meeting. Ap­proval was granted to install billboards on the property of LDA and the report of a committee to impose afresh sewer­age trunk infrastructure charges was reviewed in the meeting. The commit­tee being constituted to review afresh sewerage and drainage charges in the big private localities submitted its re­port. It was decided during the meeting that College Road would also be con­structed along with the Akbar Chowk fly over. The amended PC-1 was granted approval during the meeting to include construction and extension of College Road in the project. Administrative af­fairs of the newly constructed sports complex was also reviewed in the meeting. The chief secretary, Members of the LDA Governing Body, chairman Planing and Development, secretar­ies of Finance, Housing, Local govern­ment, Commissioner/ DG LDA and offi­cials concerned attended the meeting.

CM VISITS DHQ KASUR, REVIEWS HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kasur and reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients. He inspect­ed emergency, child ward and various other and inquired after health of pa­tients and inquired from them about medical facilities. Mohsin Naqvi also inquired from the patients and atten­dants about provision of free medi­cines. The patients expressed their satisfaction over the provision of facili­ties in the hospital. Attendants of the patients complained about overcharg­ing of parking. The CM ordered the MS to immediately redress overcharging complaints. He asserted that no neg­ligence would be tolerated regarding the provision of free medicines to pa­tients. The poor like the rich should be equally provided quality treatment fa­cilities. He remarked that his visits to hospitals would continue for the provi­sion of quality healthcare facilities to the common man. The chief secretary, commissioner Lahore, RPO and offi­cials concerned were also present.