Rain in city; MD WASA issues high alert

MULTAN - Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Dan­ish issued high alert in WASA after heavy rain in the city here on Saturday afternoon. Managing Director WASA di­rected sewerage, disposal sta­tion officials to remain alert.

He paid visit to various parts of the city along with director works Arif Abbas to check the drainage arrangements and inspected working of dispos­al stations. Various disposal stations were run through generators due to electric­ity loadsheding. Disposal sta­tion division ordered to keep standby generators operation­al and to mobilize teams and machinery into the field.

He directed to ensure drain­age of rain water from metro routes and low lying areas. MD WASA directed to run all dis­posal stations at full capacity and ensure complete drainage of rainwater in the field.

He ordered to remain into field till complete drainage of rain water and to follow SOPs for drainage of rain wa­ter from pond area. Director works presented report to MD WASA as 69 millimetre rain was recorded at Chungi No 9 disposal station. 51 mm at old Shujabad road and 63 mm at Kari Jamandan disposal sta­tion. MD WASA set up camp office at Chungi No 9 disposal station for monitoring of rain water. He directed officials to remain alert due to prediction of more rain.