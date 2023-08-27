Rs369m issued for shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE - The finance department has is­sued Rs 369 million for the expansion of shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. In this connection, land would be purchased in front of the Golden Gate of the shrine , sources in the Punjab Finance told APP on Saturday. Similarly, Rs 35 million had been is­sued for the expansion of Shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed in Multan, the sources informed. Moreover, the expansion project includes the construction of a new Langar Khana and commercial kitchen. Addi­tionally, there will be establishment of an adminis­tration block, executive VIP lounge, dining hall, and garden. A library and museum will also be set up at the Data Ganj Bakhsh complex. Furthermore, 17 Kanals of land would also be acquired in front of the Golden Gate for the expansion of the complex