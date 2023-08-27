Saud Shakeel added in Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup

LAHORE - Pakistan have made an ad­dition to their squad for the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. Left-handed bat­ter Saud Shakeel has been added to the 17-member squad. Tayyab Tahir, the right-handed batter, will remain with the side as a travelling reserve.

The Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Multan on Sunday, 27 August, and will rest the next day. The team management has provided relaxation to the players who participated in the Lank­an Premier League. Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah will travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the side on Monday evening.

The players will train on Tuesday, 29 August, at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 1630 till 1930. Before the start of the session, the Pakistan captain will hold pre-series media confer­ence. Pakistan play Nepal in Multan on 30 August in the tournament opener.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul­lah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul- Haq, M Haris (wk), M Nawaz, M Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir. Travel­ing reserve: Tayyab Tahi