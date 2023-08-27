Shania Twain explains why she picks Brad Pitt for her hit song

LOS VEGAS -Shania Twain has recently explained why she picked Brad Pitt for her hit song, That Don’t Impress Me Much from her 1998 album, Come On Over. While speaking on Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly, the country musician shared the reason behind choosing Brad for the song. “I know this doesn’t sound like a very thoughtful reason, but when you’re a songwriter, you’re always drawing from inspiration. A lot of that inspiration is whatever it is that’s around you. I take everything in very peripherally,” explained Shania 25 years after album release. The singer continued, “And Brad Pitt’s photo and name was just everywhere at the time. It was for one reason or another.” “There was always a reason why Brad Pitt was on a cover ten covers at a time. He was in paparazzi headlines and big movie. He was everywhere.