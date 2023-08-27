Sunday, August 27, 2023
Sheikh Rashid fears 'civil disobedience' movement amid protests over electricity bills

Sheikh Rashid fears 'civil disobedience' movement amid protests over electricity bills
Web Desk
11:03 AM | August 27, 2023
Awami Mulsim League (AML) president Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the people of Pakistan, recently hit hard by inflated electricity bills and generally affected by inflationary pressures, are moving towards civil disobedience movement.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he said the masses protesting power bills on roads could be more violent in the month of September if the caretaker rulers failed to rescue their economic woes.

Taking jibe at former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the seasoned politician said those [PDM government] claiming to sell their clothes to provide relief to the masses after enjoying 16 months in power.

He said the influential people are involved in power theft, but the poor bear the brunt of this theft, fearing nect bills of fuel and electricity would add fuel to fire.

Rashid further was of the view that the most important challenge for the country is not holding elections in time, but how the masses would bear electricity and fuel costs for the month of September.   

Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

The former minister said that all the power distribution companies have removed official number plates of their vehicles, fearing public.

He was of the view that there is no difference between filers and non-filers as both of them have to pay taxes in one way or the other.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1693120756.jpg

