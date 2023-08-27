Sindh Governor objects to Karachi Metropolitan University Bill

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday returned a bill to the provincial assembly regarding establishing Karachi Metropolitan University. Raising objection to the bill passed by the Sindh Assembly, Governor Tessori sent it back unsigned.

The governor particularly objected to mayor or administrator’s becoming the pro vice chancellor of the university. The last Sindh Assembly had passed ‘The Karachi Metropolitan University Bill, 2022’ earlier this month. It may be mentioned here that the Sindh governor had dissolved the Sindh Assembly on the recommendation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on August 11 last. The governor signed the summary under Article 112(1) of the Constitution, which empowered him to dissolve the provincial assembly within 48 hours if advised by the chief minister. Consequently, a caretaker government led by interim Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar was sworn in August 19.

UZBEKISTAN TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN TIES WITH PAKISTAN: ENVOY

Uzbekistan has expressed the desire to further strengthen economic ties with Pakistan. Talking to media at a dinner in Karachi, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov said Pakistan and Uzbekistan have been enjoying cordial relationship for years and now it is need of the hour to further cement their economic relationship across diversified fields. Expressing his resolve to make all-out efforts for increasing bilateral trade between the two countries, the Uzbek envoy said he is currently in Karachi to hold discussions with Pakistani business community, traders and investors on businesses expansion.