Sunday, August 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Governor objects to Karachi Metropolitan University Bill

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday returned a bill to the provincial assembly regarding establishing Karachi Metropolitan University. Raising objection to the bill passed by the Sindh Assembly, Governor Tessori sent it back unsigned.
The governor particularly objected to mayor or administrator’s becoming the pro vice chancellor of the university. The last Sindh Assembly had passed ‘The Karachi Metropolitan University Bill, 2022’ earlier this month. It may be mentioned here that the Sindh governor had dissolved the Sindh Assembly on the recommendation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on August 11 last. The governor signed the summary under Article 112(1) of the Constitution, which empowered him to dissolve the provincial assembly within 48 hours if advised by the chief minister. Consequently, a caretaker government led by interim Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar was sworn in August 19.
UZBEKISTAN TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN TIES WITH PAKISTAN: ENVOY
Uzbekistan has expressed the desire to further strengthen economic ties with Pakistan. Talking to media at a dinner in Karachi, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov said Pakistan and Uzbekistan have been enjoying cordial relationship for years and now it is need of the hour to further cement their economic relationship across diversified fields. Expressing his resolve to make all-out efforts for increasing bilateral trade between the two countries, the Uzbek envoy said he is currently in Karachi to hold discussions with Pakistani business community, traders and investors on businesses expansion.

Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023