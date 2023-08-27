Sunday, August 27, 2023
Six killed in Mansehra road mishap

August 27, 2023
MANSEHRA   -   At least six people, includ­ing two women, were killed and seven seriously injured on Saturday when a pas­senger van carrying 13 fell into a deep ravine after a tire blowout near the Hathi Maira area on Hazara Mo­torway (M-15). Respond­ing promptly to the accident call, four ambulances of Res­cue 1122 staffed with med­ical technicians reached the accident site. Preliminary investigations suggested that the accident occurred by a sudden tire blowout, causing the ill-fated vehi­cle to lose control and trag­ically plunge off the bridge. The victims have been iden­tified as Abdul Raqib son of Abdul Matlib, Hasan Taj son of Hastam Khan, Sadiq Al­lah son of Muhammad Rafiq and Amanullah son of Safdar Khan. Subsequently, the in­jured and the dead bodies of the deceased were trans­ported to the King Abdullah Hospital Manshera, where they were provided with the necessary treatment.

