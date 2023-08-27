Six killed in Mansehra road mishap

MANSEHRA - At least six people, including two women, were killed and seven seriously injured on Saturday when a passenger van carrying 13 fell into a deep ravine after a tire blowout near the Hathi Maira area on Hazara Motorway (M-15). Responding promptly to the accident call, four ambulances of Rescue 1122 staffed with medical technicians reached the accident site. Preliminary investigations suggested that the accident occurred by a sudden tire blowout, causing the ill-fated vehicle to lose control and tragically plunge off the bridge. The victims have been identified as Abdul Raqib son of Abdul Matlib, Hasan Taj son of Hastam Khan, Sadiq Allah son of Muhammad Rafiq and Amanullah son of Safdar Khan. Subsequently, the injured and the dead bodies of the deceased were transported to the King Abdullah Hospital Manshera, where they were provided with the necessary treatment.