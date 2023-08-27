Sunday, August 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SSP Operations pays surprise visit to police stations

APP
August 27, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi paid a surprise visit to various police stations, check posts, and blockades to inspect the officials’ working affairs.

During his visits, he conducted a detailed inspection of all the records of the police stations, offices, residential buildings, hawalas, and security in different parts of the buildings.

SSP Operations also interacted with the policemen at the police stations. He instructed the police personnel on blockade duty to maintain vigilance over suspicious persons, vehicles, and motorcycles while on duty. He advised the Jawans to use bulletproof helmets, jackets, and night vision devices at night and to refrain from using mobile phones during duty. Kashif Aftab Abbasi concluded by stating,

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1693120756.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023