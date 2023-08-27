SSP Operations pays surprise visit to police stations

PESHAWAR - SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi paid a surprise visit to various police stations, check posts, and blockades to inspect the officials’ working affairs.

During his visits, he conducted a detailed inspection of all the records of the police stations, offices, residential buildings, hawalas, and security in different parts of the buildings.

SSP Operations also interacted with the policemen at the police stations. He instructed the police personnel on blockade duty to maintain vigilance over suspicious persons, vehicles, and motorcycles while on duty. He advised the Jawans to use bulletproof helmets, jackets, and night vision devices at night and to refrain from using mobile phones during duty. Kashif Aftab Abbasi concluded by stating,