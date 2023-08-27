Stemming and spurring intolerance

Harrowing details have been pouring out through the me­dia since the occurrence of yet another heartrending incident of perturbing invasion and des­ecration of the sacrosanct places and the homes of our venerated Christian community in Jarranwa­la, near Faisalabad. Whatever the causes behind this unfortunate in­cident, the way the mindless in­vaders and vandals desecrated the holy churches and torched the houses and buildings of the Chris­tian community is more disturb­ing. In a society that incubates and propagates the spirit of inter­faith harmony and sectarian com­patibility, it is disheartening that a handful of miscreants have nefari­ous designs to sabotage the efforts made by various segments of soci­ety to foster a culture of mutual re­spect and harmony among people of various ethnic groups, religions, and creeds.

It is even more disturbing to wit­ness the appalled families, wom­en, and children having to take shelter in open fields to avert the wrath and intimidation propelled by the miscreants. It is also a dis­mal spectacle to recall that similar incidents have already occurred in our society, with the culprits per­petrating such despicable crimes with absolute impunity. This has emboldened nefarious elements to spew venom against minori­ties by jeopardising their lives and properties.

However, it is a positive sign worth appreciating that the Mus­lim community has unanimously condemned this horrendous inci­dent and stood by the side of the aggrieved community. It is encour­aging to note that some of our re­ligious scholars have publicly shown solidarity with the Chris­tian community by assuaging the pain and misery of the victims.

As a Muslim, I extend a heart­felt apology for the unfortunate occurrence of this heinous crime against our Christian brothers on behalf of the entire nation. I ap­peal to the authorities concerned to take stern legal action against the perpetrators and instigators and bring them to justice so that our nation doesn’t witness such incidents again. The constitution­ally enshrined rights of minorities must be ensured at any cost, and these underprivileged communi­ties must not be left at the mercy of hate-mongers. Our minorities must be our top priority.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.