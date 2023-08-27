Stemming and spurring intolerance

Harrowing details have been pouring out through the media since the occurrence of yet another heartrending incident of perturbing invasion and desecration of the sacrosanct places and the homes of our venerated Christian community in Jarranwala, near Faisalabad. Whatever the causes behind this unfortunate incident, the way the mindless invaders and vandals desecrated the holy churches and torched the houses and buildings of the Christian community is more disturbing. In a society that incubates and propagates the spirit of interfaith harmony and sectarian compatibility, it is disheartening that a handful of miscreants have nefarious designs to sabotage the efforts made by various segments of society to foster a culture of mutual respect and harmony among people of various ethnic groups, religions, and creeds.
It is even more disturbing to witness the appalled families, women, and children having to take shelter in open fields to avert the wrath and intimidation propelled by the miscreants. It is also a dismal spectacle to recall that similar incidents have already occurred in our society, with the culprits perpetrating such despicable crimes with absolute impunity. This has emboldened nefarious elements to spew venom against minorities by jeopardising their lives and properties.
However, it is a positive sign worth appreciating that the Muslim community has unanimously condemned this horrendous incident and stood by the side of the aggrieved community. It is encouraging to note that some of our religious scholars have publicly shown solidarity with the Christian community by assuaging the pain and misery of the victims.
As a Muslim, I extend a heartfelt apology for the unfortunate occurrence of this heinous crime against our Christian brothers on behalf of the entire nation. I appeal to the authorities concerned to take stern legal action against the perpetrators and instigators and bring them to justice so that our nation doesn’t witness such incidents again. The constitutionally enshrined rights of minorities must be ensured at any cost, and these underprivileged communities must not be left at the mercy of hate-mongers. Our minorities must be our top priority.
SAJJAD KHATTAK,
Attock.