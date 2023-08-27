The dark side of inflation

During this skyrocketing rate of inflation and extreme poverty, oodles of sexual abuses are cropping up, and one of the less-noticed abuses is home prostitution. Thanks to the financial strain in survival-challenging situations, some Pakistani families, out of desperation, had to engage in prostitution within the confines of their homes and are still practicing this shameless activity in order to meet basic needs and reduce poverty.
Tragically, this soaring inflation rate has been compelling the blue-collar class to exploit their own daughters in the guise of home prostitution—the sole means of meeting basic needs for these lower-class families.
Sadat Hassan Manto’s (a renowned Pakistani fiction writer) quote, “Meal is the only religion of the hungry stomach,” further sheds light on the reasons and compulsions behind this domestic violence. The families who are living below the poverty line at this moment are helpless to meet basic domestic needs. The prices of domestic items are rising day by day, and the government isn’t in the mood to facilitate its people by providing them relief by not hiking these prices. As a result, many families are reluctantly going through prostitution within the confines of their homes, ruining the lives of their teenagers—an abhorrent act and negligence of the government. Hundreds of flowers are being deflowered, and hundreds of innocent butterflies are being clutched and ruined by the ferocious hands of wolves for the sake of a two-time meal.
This loathsome profession has been prevailing since 2020, and so far, there seems to be no letup in this abhorrent act—an act of domestic earning.
The current increasing pace of inflation is also once again supporting this profession. Families, out of desperation, are now involving their daughters in prostitution within their own homes.
Now, who is responsible for this social abuse—the government or the people themselves, who are haplessly using their daughters as means of earning a two-time meal? Who will address the elephant in the room? Who will call the cat?
IQRAR HUSSAIN,
Sindh.