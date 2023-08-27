TV actress Khalida Riyasat remembered

ISLAMABAD-Veteran television actress Khalida Riyasat’s 28th death anniversary was observed on Saturday, she died on August 26, 1996. Along with Roohi Bano and Uzma Gillani, she dominated television screens during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, according to a news release. Her pairing with Moin Akhtar was trendy in dramas. Both Rohi Bano and Khalida Riyasat saw the rise of their lives. Khalida Riyasat was born in 1953 in Karachi. She was quiet and serious. At that time, she preferred serious acting in most of the dramas. She married Sarmad Sehbai, a well-known director, producer, and playwright in Lahore.