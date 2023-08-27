Sunday, August 27, 2023
Two Al Qaeda commanders arrested from Lahore: CTD

Two Al Qaeda commanders arrested from Lahore: CTD
Agencies
August 27, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight terrorists, including two commanders of Al Qae­da. The arrests were made during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in several cities of Pun­jab. According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan. Two Al Qaeda com­manders, Kashaan and Has­san, were arrested in Lahore during the operation. The team also recovered explo­sives, detonators, IEDs, mo­bile phones and cash from the suspects. Other terror­ists were identified as Li­aquat, Gul Karim, Ayub Khan, Ameer Muavia and Rizwan. Cases had been registered against them and an inves­tigation is underway. Over 135 suspects were arrest­ed by the CTD in 336 comb­ing operations last week while 16,784 people were interrogated by the law-en­forcement agency. The CTD is committed to rooting out terrorism from Punjab, the spokesperson added.

