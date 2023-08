KASUR - Two brothers were killed and 10 others injured in an ac­cident near here on Satur­day. The Rescue 1122 said a speeding coaster (pas­senger van) collided with a truck near Steel Morr, killing Naeen Sarwar and Nadeem Sarwar instantly and injuring 10 others. The injured were identified as Noor Fatima, Ummhe Habiba, Sakila, Mansha, Gh­ulam Fatima, Fasial Jameel, Matloob and Allah Wasya who were shifted to the Bulleh Shah District Hospi­tal. Police reached the spot and started investigation.