Sunday, August 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ziauddin University collaborates with East River and Activ78

Ziauddin University collaborates with East River and Activ78
PR
August 27, 2023
Business

LAHORE-Ziauddin University, in partnership with East River and Activ78, has announced the inauguration of the second batch of their esteemed ZEAL - Future Enablement Programme. The inauguration is set to take place at Ziauddin University’s Clifton Campus, 6th Floor Hall, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, 26th August 2023. The ZEAL - Future Enablement Program aims to cultivate and hone the skills of the next generation of digital marketing enthusiasts. Upon completion, students will be adept with the latest tools, techniques, and strategies prevalent in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.
Faizan Syed, CEO of East River, and Saadi Ghouse, Director Media at Activ78, are scheduled to address the attendees at the inauguration. Their insights and industry experience are bound to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of what to expect and how to make the most of this unique learning opportunity. “The digital realm is ever-evolving, and we need passionate individuals who are well-versed with the changing dynamics. This program aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical industry requirements,” says Faizan Syed.
Hashoo Hotels welcomes Asif Raza as Vice President, Development

Free Wi-Fi service project inaugurated in Rohri

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023