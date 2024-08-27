Tuesday, August 27, 2024
4 martyred, 18 injured in North Waziristan bomb blast

August 27, 2024
MIRANSHAH/PESHAWAR   -  At least four people were martyred and 18 others injured when a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded Razmak tehsil bazaar in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday. The police and district administration while confirming the blast said that it occurred when explosives placed in a motorcycle exploded in Razmak bazaar, killing four on the spot and injuring eighteen others.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals where emergency imposed.

Commissioner Bannu Abid Pervez has confirmed the blast as well as casualties and directed the hospital administration of Razmak to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Razmak market, North Waziristan, resulting in the loss of precious human lives.

COAS, PLA’s ground forces commander hold in-depth discussions

The Chief Minister expressed  grief and sorrow  over the  incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

 He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast and shared the grief of the bereaved families. The chief minister said that targeting of innocent civilians as highly regrettable and condemnable.

