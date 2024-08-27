Alyssa Healy to lead Australia in T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE - Australia has revealed its 15-player squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in October, showcasing a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging stars. Opener Alyssa Healy has been appointed captain, stepping into the role previously held by Meg Lanning, while all-rounder Tahlia McGrath takes on the vice-captaincy. The squad features three changes from the team that clinched their sixth T20 World Cup title in South Africa last year. Tayla Vlaeminck, Phoebe Litchfield, and Sophie Molineux have been brought in, replacing Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, and Lanning. Vlaeminck’s inclusion bolsters the seam attack, joining forces with Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, and the versatile Ellyse Perry. Molineux enhances the spin options alongside Ash Gardner, Alana King, and Georgia Wareham. Litchfield, a promising talent, adds depth to the batting lineup and is poised to potentially open the innings with Healy or Beth Mooney.

AUSTRALIA SQUAD: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.